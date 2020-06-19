Kentucky News Digest

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. Beth Campbell is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. If circumstances change before 6 p.m., a new digest will be sent reflecting those developments. All times are Eastern.

Top Stories:

AMERICA PROTESTS-KENTUCKY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s mayor said Friday that one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired.

ELECTION 2020-NEWS GUIDE-KENTUCKY

UNDATED — Presidential primaries may top the ballot on June 23, but there are several others races to be decided in Kentucky including a U.S. Senate seat. Other contested races on the ballot include five U.S. House seats, 11 legislative seats and a Kentucky Supreme Court seat.

In Brief:

—CONGRESSMAN'S WIFE DEAD-FUNERAL, from Lexington: A funeral service for the wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, who died unexpectedly this week at the age of 39, will be held Monday in Kentucky.

___

