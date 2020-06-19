Associated Press Kentucky Daybook for Friday, Jun. 19.

Friday, Jun. 19 12:00 PM Heritage Foundation webinar on state and local reforms to escape bankruptcy - 'No Bailouts: State and Local Reforms to Escape Bankruptcy' Heritage Foundation webinar, on reforms states and local govts can adopt to emerge from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic stronger, with Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball, Texas Public Policy Foundation Chief Economist Vance Ginn, and Heritage Foundation Research Fellow in Economics, Budget and Entitlements Rachel Greszler

Weblinks: http://www.heritage.org, https://twitter.com/Heritage

Contacts: Heritage Foundation media, HeritagePress@heritage.org, 1 202 675 1761

RSVP at https://www.heritage.org/budget-and-spending/event/webinar-no-bailouts-state-and-local-reforms-escape-bankruptcy

Friday, Jun. 19 2:00 PM GOP Sen. McConnell discusses his gratitude for Kentucky's front-line healthcare workers - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hosts a media availability to discuss his gratitude for Kentucky's front-line healthcare workers, as well as the impact of the CARES Act

Location: King's Daughters Medical Center, 2201 Lexington Ave, Ashland, KY

Weblinks: http://mcconnell.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/McConnellPress

Contacts: Stephanie Penn, Office of Sen. McConnell, stephanie_penn@mcconnell.senate.gov, 1 202 224 8285

Open to credentialed media. Please RSVP to Stephanie_Penn@mcconnell.senate.gov

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 46 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota the exceptions