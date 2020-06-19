Advertisement

Harlan Health and Rehabilitation Center builds visitation booth with help from local organization

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan Health and Rehabilitation Center built a visitation booth after residents could only see their families through windows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lisa Perry visited her mom at the visitation booth on Friday.

“I’ve visited through the window up until now every day and so it was good, it was good, I think it’s going to help them emotionally they’ve struggled the residents have just like families have,” said Perry.

The visitation booth was made possible by With Love from Harlan who helped donate supplies.

“We said that’s great, we would love it and so we got it last week and we started using it yesterday [Thursday,”] said, administrator Gail Hensley.

Rose Daniels is a volunteer at With Love From Harlan. Her son is also a resident.

“We had to bring it in pieces and reassemble it here because it was so large, but we just knew it’s been three months since everybody’s been able to visit we’ve been standing outside of windows,” said Daniels.

Daniels can finally see her son outside but is also helping other families.

“I got to see a family that was in from out of state yesterday [Thursday,] we stood out of our cars and we watched them visit with their mother and it’s heartwrenching but so touching,” added Daniels.

Families and residents can reunite without using a phone screen.

“It was great, it was really great getting to see him up close,” said Daniels.

Families reunited through the plexiglass.

“It seems more personable it’s a different kind of touch,” said Perry.

Harlan Health and Rehabilitation asked families to schedule an appointment for the visitation booth at 606-573-7250. Residents and families are asked to wear masks.

