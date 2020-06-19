Funeral services set for Carol Barr

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The funeral and visitation services for Carol Barr, who died unexpectedly on Tuesday, have been set.

A visitation service is planned for Sunday, June 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Lexington.

Funeral services will be held at Southland Christian Church in Lexington on Monday, June 22 at 11 a.m., with a private family burial at the Lexington Cemetery to follow.

The family says social distancing, masks and other standards of protection will be required at both visitation and the service. The funeral service will also be livestreamed here for those who cannot attend.

People can remember Carol with contributions to The American Heart Association, 354 Waller Ave. #110, Lexington, Kentucky 40504.

