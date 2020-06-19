Death investigation underway in Clay County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are trying to piece together what happened after finding a body in a burned up car Wednesday night in Clay County.

Just after 10 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a report of a car on fire over an embankment on Poss Roberts Road.

When they got there, they found a body inside the car, too badly burned for identification. The body was sent to the State Medical Examiners office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

No other information about the incident was released.

