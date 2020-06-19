COVID-19 case in Logan County linked to popular vacation spot

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The only active COVID-19 case in Logan County has a link to travel to Myrtle Beach.

That is according to the director of the Logan County Health Department Steve Browning.

Browning says that through contact tracing they know there is another positive case in another county, directly related to the Logan County case. That person did not travel to Myrtle Beach.

