Brief relief from storm chances for Father’s Day weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Finally some brief relief from the widespread rain and thunderstorms, but that's not to say we couldn't see a few pop-ups this weekend.

Tonight

After a few rumblers moved across the mountains this afternoon, we'll start to see the showers and storms diminish across the area as we lose the daytime heating, leaving us with mostly clear skies and only the slightest chance for a passing shower after dark. Lows end up in the lower 60s. We may see some fog development as we approach morning, especially in those areas that saw rain today.

Weekend Forecast

High pressure takes over for the first day of Summer (5:43 p.m.!), leaving us with mostly sunny skies and some warmer temperatures as highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. We can’t completely rule out a stray shower or storm in the heat of the day, but those should be few and far between for Saturday. Father’s Day Sunday won’t be too different, except we may see a couple more scattered thunderstorms as high pressure weakens a bit over the area. Outside of that, you will definitely want to keep the sunscreen handy, and stay hydrated as well! Overnight lows both nights fall into the mid 60s.

Extended Forecast

As the new work week begins, we await the arrival of a cold front that will spark more chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday and especially Tuesday. Highs both days end up in the mid 80s. We might see a short break Thursday before we then settle into a very summer-like pattern to end the first full week of summer with daily scattered storm chances and highs back down in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.