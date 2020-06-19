Advertisement

Bridging the learning gap; Give away hopes to help children as learning is altered because of COVID19

Save the Children hold drive through giveaway
By Will Puckett
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) -

In March schools were shuttered and every subsequent update during the coronavirus pandemic has been a shock to the learning community.

The alteration in the way children learn is creating worry across Eastern Kentucky that a learning gap is being created for kids.

“We’re concerned that wide-scale learning loss is going to be one of the biggest and longest-lasting impacts on children in eastern Kentucky, from this pandemic. So, ensuring that they have essential items at home to stay healthy and continue learning is important to us,” said Alissa Taylor Saving the Children’s State Director of Kentucky Programs.

Friday afternoon a handful of people stood outside Clay County Middle School handing out bags full of useful supplies.

“Bags of soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, washcloths, some of the essential items as well as books for children,” said Taylor.

This is just a small part of their mission to bring families and kids together.

“We want to make sure that they’re ready to go back to school when it does start, and that they’re staying engaged with their families, and their educators so they’re staying educated through the school closures, and the pandemic,” added Taylor.

Save the Children serves 70 schools across Eastern Kentucky and this outreach is an example of that very work.

“Normally we have in-person summer programs, and this year we’re doing distribution of packets and on busses through meal delivery, and were going to have some virtual activities for kids that have internet access but it won’t be limited to just those children,” said Taylor.

With other stops planned during the summer, this venture is one of many that hopes to continue outreach and improve learning.

