10 people arrested in Laurel County drug bust

(WIBW)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested 10 people on drug charges.

Deputies were sent out after receiving drug complaints at various locations.

Detectives were sent to Slate Lick Road, Pittsburg School Road, Old Ky 30, Sally’s Branch Road, North Laurel Road and Hawk Creek Road.

People were found at each location along with meth, digital scales, pipes, needles and large amounts of cash.

The people charged with either drug possession or trafficking include 33-year-old Raymond Robinson, 38-year-old Kristopher Engle, 24-year-old Megan House, 24-year-old Dustin Morgan, 56-year-old Carroll Smith JR, 32-year-old Jessica Brock, 38-year-old Christopher Elkins, 32-year-old Genia Hardin and 35-year-old Daniel Asher.

Asher was also charged with third-degree assault on a police officer.

34-year-old Bradley Fields was charged with the use of a radio that sends and receives police messages.

All 10 people are being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

