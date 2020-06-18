‘We’re seeing their soul': Appalachian photographer looks beyond the mask

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The pandemic has impacted everyone a little differently. For Floyd County photographer and documentarian Malcolm Wilson, it really hit home.

“My wife is a principal medical provider for a longterm care facility. So, because of that, we have to live in two separate parts of the house,” Wilson said.

He used his daily life as inspiration to start a documentary photo project, chronicling the ways everything has changed. That became a larger project when he considered the people outside of his walls.

“I wanted to do something different and unique that really told the story,” said Wilson. “This is an American story, but I didn’t want Appalachia to be left out.”

Wilson said keeping the story available for future generations will help provide tangible evidence about how the region handled the pandemic. So, he set up his camera at the Mountain Arts Center, inviting people from all around to drive up, wearing a mask, and be photographed for the “Show Us Your Mask” project.

People poured in from all around the area, wearing different styles of masks. But Wilson said the pictures- which he will release in black and white- have little to do with the mask itself and more to do with the story of the region coming together to keep each other safe.

“When you photograph in color, you see a person’s clothes. But when you photograph in black and white, you see a person’s soul,” Wilson said. “We’re seeing their soul and how they’re dealing with what we’re dealing with every day here.”

He said the color is not needed because the story is all in the eyes.

“There were some people that smiled today and I could tell that they were smiling. There were some eyes that were sad today. There were some eyes that were excited,” said Wilson. ”So I think, when you see these photographs, you’ll be able to know something about the person and how the person felt this particular day in time.”

The photos will be shared on social media but will live in the special collections and photo archives at the University of Pikeville and the University of Kentucky.

