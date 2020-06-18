Advertisement

‘We’re seeing their soul': Appalachian photographer looks beyond the mask

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The pandemic has impacted everyone a little differently. For Floyd County photographer and documentarian Malcolm Wilson, it really hit home.

“My wife is a principal medical provider for a longterm care facility. So, because of that, we have to live in two separate parts of the house,” Wilson said.

He used his daily life as inspiration to start a documentary photo project, chronicling the ways everything has changed. That became a larger project when he considered the people outside of his walls.

“I wanted to do something different and unique that really told the story,” said Wilson. “This is an American story, but I didn’t want Appalachia to be left out.”

Wilson said keeping the story available for future generations will help provide tangible evidence about how the region handled the pandemic. So, he set up his camera at the Mountain Arts Center, inviting people from all around to drive up, wearing a mask, and be photographed for the “Show Us Your Mask” project.

People poured in from all around the area, wearing different styles of masks. But Wilson said the pictures- which he will release in black and white- have little to do with the mask itself and more to do with the story of the region coming together to keep each other safe.

“When you photograph in color, you see a person’s clothes. But when you photograph in black and white, you see a person’s soul,” Wilson said. “We’re seeing their soul and how they’re dealing with what we’re dealing with every day here.”

He said the color is not needed because the story is all in the eyes.

“There were some people that smiled today and I could tell that they were smiling. There were some eyes that were sad today. There were some eyes that were excited,” said Wilson. ”So I think, when you see these photographs, you’ll be able to know something about the person and how the person felt this particular day in time.”

The photos will be shared on social media but will live in the special collections and photo archives at the University of Pikeville and the University of Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Help on the way for Southern Kentucky small businesses

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
As COVID-19 wreaks havoc on small businesses, help is on the way in Southern Kentucky.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever: Joshua Mills

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joshua Mills graduated from Knox Central High School with a 3.9 GPA.

State

Date set for re-sentencing of man who attacked Rand Paul

Updated: 1 hours ago
A new sentencing date was set for a Kentucky man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, breaking several of the lawmaker’s ribs.

Eastern Kentucky News

Local health departments announce new COVID-19 cases across Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Thursday, local health departments released new COVID-19 numbers and new deaths across Eastern Kentucky.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Knox County Health Department hosts COVID-19 testing, sees testing volume decline

Updated: 2 hours ago
The health department wanted to offer more testing as cases continue to rise in surrounding counties.

Eastern Kentucky News

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Harlan County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley confirmed that the county confirmed its first death attributable to COVID-19 Thursday.

Regional

How COVID impacts our region is on us, health officials say. Kentucky River District sees biggest case jump in one week.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor James
The KRDHD covers seven counties: Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Wolfe.

Eastern Kentucky News

Vols hope to wear black jerseys against Kentucky to raise money for BLM

Updated: 3 hours ago
“This is the first time I can remember having these conversations about how to create change. I want to be an advocate of that,” Pruitt said.

State

Kentucky woman who portrays Aunt Jemima reacts to brand being retired

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Quaker Oats announced Wednesday they are retiring the Aunt Jemima brand and logo. The woman who inspired Aunt Jemima was native to Kentucky.

State

UK using alpaca antibodies for COVID-19 research

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
While you may think a patient would be the center of research for a potential coronavirus treatment, Dr. Wally Whiteheart, and his team from the University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine, say alpacas may hold the key to treat COVID-19.