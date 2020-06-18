Vols hope to wear black jerseys against Kentucky to raise money for BLM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt met with the University of Tennessee media Thursday via a Zoom call.

Pruitt said the staff recently sat down with the team to discuss what’s happening in the country regarding racial injustice and allowed the players to share their experiences.

“This is the first time I can remember having these conversations about how to create change. I want to be an advocate of that,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt added that the program is in the process of getting all its players registered to vote. He also dropped some big in-season news saying, “One thing we want to do is wear black jerseys for the Kentucky game then sell the jerseys to raise money for Black Lives Matter.”

On the coronavirus front, coach Pruitt said all has gone well with getting his players back on campus and starting conditioning drills. Pruitt said one graduate assistant coach has tested positive for COVID-19, but no players have tested positive.

During the press conference, Pruitt announced running back Tim Jordan has been dismissed from the team. Jordan was arrested on gun and drug charges recently down in Lakewood, Florida.

