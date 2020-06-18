Advertisement

“They were on a three month hiatus”: Small school returns to work

By Tommy Pool
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Phelps Hornets returned to the field getting back in condition after workouts were on hold due to the pandemic.

“We ain’t been having no conditioning and haven’t been able to go in the weight room so it’s whatever you have at home with the weights and stuff and that’s what we got to work with,” said Senior Quarterback, Dominick Francis.

“One we are not in shape at all. Not in no type of shape.,” said Senior Wide Reciever, Seth Mayhorn.

“We was at the house three months playing Xbox and doing nothing couldn’t really go outside, but glad to be back￼,” said Senior Wide Receiver, Tyrell Hollis

“That’s why we are out here. We are vomiting. We are getting better every day. We are getting more in shape every day,” said Mayhorn.

“They were on a three-month hiatus there so just getting back in shape and getting them back to where they can compete,” said head coach Andrew West.

With being a smaller school, the team is already facing challenges.

“We’ve got kids on vacation and we’ve got a few that haven’t got their physicals yet, and they can’t do anything with us until they get their physicals. And then I got a few that I’ve just not had contact with that I know should be here in probably just don’t know about it yet,” said West.

With guidelines, the team is limited in what they can do and equipment and resources to them are scarce.

￼￼“Whatever we got out here is what we got to work with￼,” said Francis.

While the workouts may look easy, they are far from.

“They are rough. It’s something new coming in after doing nothing. It gets your legs tired and gets your body tired, physically, and mentally,” said Hollis.

“Doing all this conditioning plus running the 40 and doing the ropes it’s killer,” said Francis.

The hornets meet in three different groups on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Former M.C. Napier coach, Hazard Athletic Director Bill Dixon dies at age 79

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Former M.C. Napier coach, Hazard Athletic Director Bill Dixon dies at age 79

Sports

Kentucky season opener vs. Eastern Michigan moved to Sept. 3

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT
Kentucky Season Opener vs. Eastern Michigan Moved to Sept. 3.

Sports

Leslie County native Tim Couch named to 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Tim Couch named to 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Sports

Dan Howard takes over as Hazard’s head football coach

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Dan Howard takes over as Hazard head football coach

Latest News

Sports

Football teams around the mountains return to the field

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear and Willie Hope
The fall sports season is still in the balance, but a number of schools around the Commonwealth took the first step back on Monday.

Sports

Former UK Pitcher in action overseas

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Tommy Pool
Despite baseball leagues on hold in North America, one former Kentucky player is still in action on the diamond.

Sports

Oh Canada! Breathitt County’s William Long receiving international recruiting attention

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Breathitt County's William Long receiving international interest.

Sports

NCAA recommends schools use Election Day in November as day off to encourage athletes to vote

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
College athletes have used their voices to call for social change in the United States since the death of George Floyd last month sparked protests around the world.

Sports

Kentucky Punter Grant McKinniss enters transfer portal

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
Kentucky's kicker, Grant McKinniss, enters the transfer portal ahead of senior season.

Sports

No team workouts, no problem

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Tommy Pool
Despite team workouts on hold, high school athletes continue to stay in shape preparing for upcoming season and goals.