Stagnant low continues to throw shade at the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The roller coaster ride of 2020 weather continues here in our region. I’m going to have to buy stock in headache medicine if it keeps up much longer. Thank goodness I don’t have hair anymore.

As you probably guessed from the first line in this story, the stagnant low (aka Cousin Eddie) continues to spin off the coastline of the Carolina’s today. I think we need to give it a mailing address at this point because its taken up residence down there.

Let me give you a little perspective on the forecast from different parts of Kentucky on Wednesday. At NWS Jackson, we made it to a high of 69 degrees with mainly overcast skies and scattered rain chances. At the Louisville International Airport, they made it to 86 with partly cloudy skies. It was a similar scene in Paducah, except they had mostly sunny skies all day yesterday. That’s how sharp the cutoff is with the impacts of this system.

Today and Tonight

I said all of that above just to tell you today’s forecast will basically be a carbon copy of yesterday except maybe a little warmer. Look for mainly cloudy skies with the chances for more sunshine the further west you go. Highs should be in the low to mid 70s across the region. Scattered chances for showers will be around throughout the day and into the early nighttime hours. Lows will drop to around 60.

Extended Forecast

Friday looks similar to what it’s been all week, just a little warmer. We’re slowly making our way in the right direction. Highs should top out in the mid to upper 70s with lows dropping into the low 60s.

As summer starts at 5:43 Saturday afternoon, we might finally break free of the clouds, at least somewhat. I think we’ll see more sunshine for Father’s Day weekend and that will allow the heat to crank up. Look for sun and clouds with scattered chances for showers and storms both days. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans you have, but just be aware you may have to run for cover at times. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s and drop into the mid 60s overnight.

We’re still tracking another potential rainmaker that could bring back the expanded chances Monday and Tuesday. Models have been somewhat unreliable here lately, so we’re still trying to pin down exactly when that system will work its way into the mountains. It looks like it will be sometime late Monday. Temperatures will cool off with it, dropping back into the low 80s for Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.