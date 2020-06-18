Advertisement

Showers and storms continue Friday, slight rain break for the weekend

By Paige Noel
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms will continue to push through the mountains this evening and into your Friday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

That low-pressure system we’ve been talking about all week is still impacting the mountains. That system has actually moved closer which is why we’ve seen more showers and storms this afternoon. Those will start to move out of here by the later evening hours. We could see a few showers linger into the early evening hours. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s overnight.

Friday looks very similar to today with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. We are not in a severe threat tomorrow, but those storms will produce very heavy rain and frequent lightning so make sure to have your rain gear the WYMT Weather App with you. Highs will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows will be in the lower 60s.

The Weekend

We will get a slight break from the rain this weekend. The summer season kicks off Saturday and Sunday is Father’s Day! Saturday we should remain mostly dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Sunday I think we’ll start the day off with that mixture of sun and clouds, but we’ll see a better chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms later Sunday afternoon.

Extended Forecast

We’ve said this all week, models have not been doing well so just keep an eye on the forecast into the weekend and into the new workweek. Things could change quickly.

Monday and Tuesday we could be tracking another system. Possible a cold front. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. By Wednesday and Thursday, we could start drying out a little bit and see highs drop back into the lower 80s. This could change though over the next several days. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it.

