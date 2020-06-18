Advertisement

Record number of stores expected to permanently close this year

The report by Coresight Research says store closures could hit 25,000 for the year.
The report by Coresight Research says store closures could hit 25,000 for the year.(Source: WLFI, TUESDAY MORNING, CNN)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – With an increase in online shopping, the coronavirus pandemic and an economic recession, up to 25,000 retail stores across the United States are expected to permanently shut their doors this year.

The report by Coresight Research states more than 4,000 stores have already said they will permanently close in 2020.

Consumer confidence and demand is expected to stall in the coming months, sparking additional closings, according to the report.

The largest number of closures are expected in apparel, retail and department stores.

JC Penney and Pier 1 Imports have already filed for bankruptcy and plan to close hundreds of stores.

GNC and Victoria's Secret are closing hundreds more.

More than half of the store closures are expected to take place at malls.

Indoor shopping malls have been struggling in recent years amid declining foot traffic and fierce online competition.

Coresight says retailers that were struggling to stay in business before the pandemic are unlikely to recover.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

‘Unexpected’ discovery at UofL could save lives in fight against COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
The discovery comes at a time when the latest numbers from the CDC paint a very grim picture for people with pre-existing conditions.

National

Ford to bring back its iconic Mustang Mach 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
Originally introduced in 1969, it’s one of the automaker’s most iconic performance cars.

National

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minneapolis-based company had set a goal in 2017 to gradually increase hourly wages from $10 to $15 by the end of 2020.

Regional

West Virginia college removes Robert C. Byrd’s name from health center

Updated: 1 hour ago
The move was prompted by the ongoing national conversations about race relations in America.

Latest News

National

Bolton: Trump moves in office guided by reelection concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
The White House worked furiously to block the book, asking a federal court for an emergency temporary restraining order Wednesday against its release.

Forecast

Stagnant low continues to throw shade at the mountains

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The roller coaster ride of 2020 weather continues here in our region.

National

Prosecutor: Officer kicked Rayshard Brooks after shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK
Rolfe shot Brooks after the 27-year-old black man grabbed a Taser and ran, firing it from too far away to reach the white officer, the prosecutor said.

National

Race for virus vaccine could leave some countries behind

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and CHRISTINA LARSON
Earlier this month, the United Nations, International Red Cross and Red Crescent, and others said it was a “moral imperative” that everyone have access to a “people’s vaccine.”

National

Trump plan to stem vet suicides focuses on public awareness

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By HOPE YEN
As part of the $53 million, two-year effort, a public messaging campaign starting in the coming weeks is intended to raise awareness about suicide at a time of increased social distancing and isolation during a pandemic.

National

Black Lives Matter network establishes $12M grant fund

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
On Wednesday, the foundation, which has been influential in the emergence of the broader Black Lives Matter movement, said it was setting aside $6 million in donations to support black-led grassroots organizing groups.