One dead, one charged with murder after Wolfe County shooting

CAMPTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead, and another man is charged with murder after a shooting in Wolfe County.

It happened Wednesday night at a cabin in the Red River Gorge.

According Kentucky State Police, a 31-year-old man from Ohio was shot several times outside the cabins.

The suspect, Troy Dunkelberger, said the victim had gotten in his face and pushed him several times, threatening to cut him with a knife. He said when the victim turned to talk to his sister, he shot at him five to seven times. Dunkelberger claims the man was searching his pocket for something.

Witnesses stated they saw the two arguing when shots were suddenly fired.

Dunkelberger was arrested and taken to the Three Forks Regional Jail.

