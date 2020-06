HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in Perry County on Thursday.

In a news release, Public Health Director Scott Lockard said the patient was a 79 year old man. He was the first reported positive case in the county back on March 31st.

“We at the KRDHD extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones during this time of loss. As COVID-19 continues to spread in our area, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe.”

