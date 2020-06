HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Joshua Mills is WYMT’s Mountain Student Achiever.

Mills is a 2020 graduate of Knox Central High School where he earned a 3.9 GPA.

He played basketball at Knox Central for all four years.

Mills also volunteers and teaches at Faith Christian Camp. He teaches kids how to ride and train horses.

He is the son of Jimmie and Kelley Mills.

