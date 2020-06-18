Advertisement

Local healthcare workers use art to spread joy to others

Chair Art
Chair Art(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Three local healthcare workers use their artistic ability to bring joy to others.

The art the three create spreads far outside of Eastern Kentucky to Colorado, Illinois, and Washington.

Lora Parks, one of the artists, says it is a good way to spend time with her daughter and loved ones.

“We’ve always loved art and Kelsey grew up loving art too, and so we always did a lot of art together,” said Parks.

Two years ago the trio decided to take their passion and turn it into a business.

Their business newly named Happy Lemon Artistry has a deeper meaning.

“The reason we did that was because during these times life seems sour and when life gives you lemons you make lemonade. So we are taking the worst of it and making happy lemons,” said Jacobs.

Kelsie Jacobs, another artist, says that it is a good way to focus her energy.

“Especially recently work has been really stressful so whenever you can come home and create something for me personally it takes a lot of weight off my chest and gives me an outlet to focus that energy into.”

They create several types of art but a focus is on their artistic chairs as they take old used chairs and give them new life.

“The reason the chairs have been so popular is because the sky is the limit, whatever topic you want on there or whatever subject matter we can do it,” said Parks. “We try to bring joy through Art and I think that’s our goal is to make people happy. And it’s functional to like you can use the chairs it’s not just something that hangs on your wall.”

So far they have created nearly 250 chairs.

