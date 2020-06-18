Advertisement

Local health departments announce new COVID-19 cases across Eastern Kentucky

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(KWQC)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday, local health departments released new COVID-19 numbers and new deaths across Eastern Kentucky.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley reported one new case and the county’s first COVID-19 related death. The new case is a 48-year-old female who is in the hospital. He said the new case is related to the community spread in the Tri-City area. This is the county’s 16th case of COVID-19.

The Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD) reported three cases of COVID-19 in Perry County. The confirmed cases are a 25-year-old female, a 36-year-old male and a 74-year-old female that is hospitalized. The health department also reported Perry County’s first COVID-19 death.

Wednesday, KRDHD reported that a 20-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus. Thursday they are reporting that he is an employee at the Save-A-Lot grocery store in Hazard on Citizens Lane. The department says the risk of exposure is low but if you visited the store between 5/29 and 6/14 you may have been exposed.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) confirmed six new COVID-19 cases and one probable case in Clay County. There is one new case in Jackson County as well.

Laurel County Health Department reported one new case Thursday. They said one of the cases reported Wednesday was transferred to a different county leaving their total cases at 55 and total active cases at 31.

The Knox County Health Department also reported a new COVID-19 case. This is the 13th case for the county.

