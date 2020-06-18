Advertisement

Lexington police officer who worked during downtown protests positive for COVID-19

Police say the officer worked during the downtown protests.
Police say the officer worked during the downtown protests.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the police dept, the officer took the test after a family member began experiencing symptoms and tested positive.

We’re told the officer is currently asymptomatic and has been self-isolating at home for several days.

Police say the officer works an investigative assignment and does not have regular or frequent contact with the public like a patrol officer would. However, he has worked during the downtown protests.

They say the officer’s most recent protest assignment was Wednesday, June 10.

Police say they will continue to monitor the condition of the affected officer and those he may have been in contact with.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Showers and storms continue Friday, slight rain break for the weekend

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Scattered showers and storms will continue to push through the mountains this evening and into your Friday.

Eastern Kentucky News

Local healthcare workers use art to spread joy to others

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The art the three create spreads far outside of Eastern Kentucky from Colorado, Illinois, and Washington.

Eastern Kentucky News

Vols hope to wear black jerseys against Kentucky to raise money for BLM

Updated: 2 hours ago
“This is the first time I can remember having these conversations about how to create change. I want to be an advocate of that,” Pruitt said.

Breaking News

Officials report first COVID-19 related death in Perry County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Officials say the patient was the first reported positive case in the county back on March 31st.

Latest News

National

EPA drops regulation for contaminant harming babies’ brains

Updated: 3 hours ago
Administrator Andrew Wheeler’s announcement was the latest in a series of Trump administration rollbacks or eliminations of existing or pending public health and environmental protections, targeting Obama administration initiatives in particular.

State

Mayor declares Juneteenth a city holiday for Midway, Ky.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
As discussions of racial injustice ramp up across the country, more communities are observing Juneteenth this year.

National

Dr. Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 3 hours ago
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

National

Jeep SUVs recalled to fix problem that can cause power loss

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dealers will reprogram software to send power to the rear wheels if the teeth wear out. The software also will turn on the parking brake if a driver shifts into park.

Regional

Dolly Parton’s “Stampede” set to re-open July 3rd

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
According to a news release from Dolly Parton’s “Stampede” website, the Pigeon Forge location will re-open on July 3rd.

National

Dust from the Sahara Desert is heading for the US

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The huge plume of dust is beginning its yearly westward trek across the Atlantic Ocean. While the exact dates of the annual “Saharan dust migration” vary from year to year, mid-June is a very common time for it to occur.