Knox County Health Department hosts COVID-19 testing, sees testing volume decline

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Knox County Health Department hosted free drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

The health department wanted to offer more testing as cases continue to increase in surrounding counties.

“We just wanted to continue to allow the public, Knox Countians to know that we are there for them and we want to do the best for those folks,” said Paula Niccum, Knox County Health Department preparedness coordinator.

Knox County has not seen high numbers of COVID-19. As of Thursday evening, the county has 13 cases. Only four of those cases are active.

Rebecca Rains, Knox County public health director told WYMT she is seeing a decline in testing throughout the county.

“It is concerning that we are not seeing the turnout for testing not only through the drive-thru set up but just on a daily basis we’re not seeing the volume of testing that we were even a few weeks ago,” said Rains.

On Thursday, the drive-thru testing site was slow which was a very different story from the testing they held in May. They tested more than 200 people in two days.

“Wanting to enjoy the warm weather it’s very important that people do not become complacent because we do know this virus can spread very easily,” said Rains.

Rains wants to keep offering drive-thru testing as it gives the community an easy way to be tested.

“We just felt like mass testing is important in the communities. There were a lot of providers in Knox County that were providing testing, but you had to have an appointment and those types of things so we just felt like for ease of access having a drive-thru model was something that was important to us to be able to offer it to our community, said Rains.

The Knox County Health Department partnered with West Knox Pharmacy and Access Family Health. The offer COVID-19 testing every weekday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

