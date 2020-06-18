Advertisement

Justices reject end to DACA protections for young immigrants

The justices rejected administration arguments that the 8-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program is illegal.(AP)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

The justices rejected administration arguments that the 8-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

