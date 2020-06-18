Advertisement

Jeep SUVs recalled to fix problem that can cause power loss

Courtesy: Jeep.com
Courtesy: Jeep.com(WIFR)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 95,000 Jeep Cherokees worldwide because a transmission problem can cause the small SUVs to lose power unexpectedly.

Also, when drivers shift into park, the transmissions may not go there, increasing the risk of a rollaway crash.

The recall covers certain Cherokees from the 2014 through 2017 model years and includes about 2,700 replacement parts.

Gear teeth in a device that automatically changes from all-wheel-drive to front-wheel-drive can wear off and cut power to the front wheels.

Dealers will reprogram software to send power to the rear wheels if the teeth wear out. The software also will turn on the parking brake if a driver shifts into park.

Owners will get notices around July 31.

For more information on recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

Breaking News

Officials report first COVID-19 related death in Perry County

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Officials say the patient was the first reported positive case in the county back on March 31st.

National

EPA drops regulation for contaminant harming babies’ brains

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Administrator Andrew Wheeler’s announcement was the latest in a series of Trump administration rollbacks or eliminations of existing or pending public health and environmental protections, targeting Obama administration initiatives in particular.

National

Dr. Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

Regional

Dolly Parton’s “Stampede” set to re-open July 3rd

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
According to a news release from Dolly Parton’s “Stampede” website, the Pigeon Forge location will re-open on July 3rd.

Latest News

National

Dust from the Sahara Desert is heading for the US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The huge plume of dust is beginning its yearly westward trek across the Atlantic Ocean. While the exact dates of the annual “Saharan dust migration” vary from year to year, mid-June is a very common time for it to occur.

National

Cream of Wheat to review use of chef mascot on packaging

Updated: 1 hour ago
B&G Foods, Cream of Wheat’s parent company, said in a statement Wednesday night that it had initiated a review of its packaging, which features the image of a black chef.

State

Frustration continues for Kentuckians trying to get unemployment help

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There was an overwhelming feeling of frustration outside the Cabinet for Health and Family Services headquarters in Frankfort.

State

Groups claim conditions at coal mines got worse following miner protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
A letter released Wednesday from community and environmental groups claim ongoing violations at mines formerly owned by Blackjewel aren’t being addressed and actually have gotten worse since a massive protest last summer in Harlan County.

Regional

The State Fair of West Virginia canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
The last time the State Fair was cancelled was in 1942-1945 for World War II.

National

Justices reject end to DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 2 hours ago
The justices rejected administration arguments that the 8-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA.