Inmates not impacted by positive COVID-19 case at Clay County Detention Center

Outside of the Clay County Detention Center.
Outside of the Clay County Detention Center.
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An employee at the Clay County Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19 and was confirmed Wednesday by the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.

The employee worked in the front office and away from the inmates, said Clay County Jailer Linda Smallwood in a statement to WYMT.

Smallwood continued in her statement and said she has six employees who worked with or came in contact with the employee. Those six employees are on quarantine. Smallwood also said the front office is closed to the public and the jail has been disinfected and hand sanitizers have been placed throughout.

The statement continued, all employees wear face masks and face masks were made for the inmates to wear as a precaution. Employees have their temperatures taken daily. New intakes have their temperatures taken and are housed with the other inmates after a quarantine process.

Smallwood said her concern is that the inmates and staff are safe. Smallwood added she is thankful the inmates do not have the virus.

