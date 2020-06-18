Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Southern Heritage Classic has canceled the Sept. 12 game scheduled between Tennessee State and Jackson State in the first known Division I cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic. Founder Fred Jones said Wednesday he knows this is a great disappointment to fans who see this game as a major highlight. But Jones says health and safety of everyone is a top priority. This is the second cancellation in three years for the Southern Heritage Classic, which is played at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis. The 2018 game was called due to weather.

UNDATED (AP) — Tiz the Law was made the early 6-5 favorite for the Belmont Stakes this weekend. Instead of concluding the Triple Crown, the Belmont is kicking off the series. The race will be run at 1 1/8 miles _ down from its usual grueling 1 1/2 miles _ without spectators or owners at Belmont Park in New York. Tiz the Law drew the No. 8 post in the 10-horse field. The race lost three top horses to injury: trainer Bob Baffert's undefeated duo of Charlatan and Nadal, along with Maxfield.

UNDATED (AP) — The fastest man in the world has been sidelined for a string of missed doping tests that could keep him out of the Tokyo Games next summer. American sprinter Christian Coleman has been banned from running after the Athletics Integrity Unit updated its list of athletes on provisional suspension to include the 100-meter world champion. The update came hours after Coleman revealed details of the case on Twitter. Coleman wrote that drug testers tried to find him on Dec. 9 while he was at a nearby mall Christmas shopping. That was his third infraction in a 12-month period.