God’s Closet changes reopening date due to increase of COVID-19 cases

God's Closet is located in Manchester, Kentucky.
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - God’s Closet in Clay County decided to change its original reopening date due to coronavirus concerns.

Items such as shirts, shoes and even a stove are waiting to be picked up at God’s Closet.

“We’re full but as far as being able to give out, we’re not able to do that and so it sort of hurt us because we know there are people who need stuff,” said Pastor Ken Bolin of Manchester Baptist Church.

The organization planned to reopen next Monday but due to a recent increase in COVID-19 numbers in the county, those plans changed.

“We realized we had to reconsider and so we probably won’t be open through the month of July maybe try to give it a shot in August,” added Bolin.

God’s Closet serves more than 75 people every Monday and gives away essential items.

“Clothes, diapers, formula, things that mothers need and also household items and things like that,” said Bolin.

The organization wanted to make sure to do its part to help slow the spread of the virus.

“One person’s life being saved by social distancing, by us being closed, it’d be worth giving all these clothes away, just gotta be safe and gotta do the right thing,” said Bolin.

Community members donated more than 1,000 bags of items in 11 weeks.

“The community has been so generous and that’s just Manchester, that’s Clay County, they’re generous people,” added Bolin.

They do plan to reopen the first of August if COVID-19 cases decrease.

During an emergency situation, God’s Closet does allow one person at a time to go inside to get items. Donations are still accepted and you can call 606-599-6820 for assistance with drop-off.

