Advertisement

Frustration continues for Kentuckians trying to get unemployment help

There was an overwhelming feeling of frustration outside the Cabinet for Health and Family Services headquarters in Frankfort. That’s where unemployment claims are being handled Thursday.
There was an overwhelming feeling of frustration outside the Cabinet for Health and Family Services headquarters in Frankfort. That’s where unemployment claims are being handled Thursday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - There was an overwhelming feeling of frustration outside the Cabinet for Health and Family Services headquarters in Frankfort.

That’s where unemployment claims are being handled Thursday.

They were being handled at the Capitol building for the last two days, but a change announced Wednesday night moved the location, and that caught a number of people by surprise.

“You know, I waited all day yesterday and was not able to get through to anybody,” said Winchester resident Joseph Barkley. “I was told to come back here this morning, so I got up at 3:30 in the morning and drove from Winchester, Kentucky out here to the Capitol and we had been sitting here for close to four hours.

Crowds of people gathered where they were told to Wednesday after they were told to go home. Then a little after 7 a.m. they got this news.

“Some random guy just came out and told us that we were all in the wrong location and they had decided to move things,” Barkley. It’s just wildly unprofessional.”

“What are we supposed to do? That’s what I want to know. What are we supposed to do?,” asked Louisville resident Lisa McKinley. “That if we’ve been Kentucky taxpayers our entire lives, where’s our help?”

That’s the same kind of frustration we’ve seen for months. Some people filed in March and still haven’t received their checks.

“I hate to say that I’m just pissed off because I voted for our current governor. I mean, I think the handling of the coronavirus has been fantastic, I think a lot of things have been going great, but this with the unemployment is just beyond unacceptable,” Barkley said.

Governor Beshear said Wednesday that the state is phasing in-person services back into the fold and unemployment services are just now coming back online.

The site at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services headquarters is going to be open until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

Officials report first COVID-19 related death in Perry County

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Officials say the patient was the first reported positive case in the county back on March 31st.

National

EPA drops regulation for contaminant harming babies’ brains

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Administrator Andrew Wheeler’s announcement was the latest in a series of Trump administration rollbacks or eliminations of existing or pending public health and environmental protections, targeting Obama administration initiatives in particular.

National

Dr. Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

National

Jeep SUVs recalled to fix problem that can cause power loss

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Dealers will reprogram software to send power to the rear wheels if the teeth wear out. The software also will turn on the parking brake if a driver shifts into park.

Regional

Dolly Parton’s “Stampede” set to re-open July 3rd

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
According to a news release from Dolly Parton’s “Stampede” website, the Pigeon Forge location will re-open on July 3rd.

Latest News

National

Dust from the Sahara Desert is heading for the US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The huge plume of dust is beginning its yearly westward trek across the Atlantic Ocean. While the exact dates of the annual “Saharan dust migration” vary from year to year, mid-June is a very common time for it to occur.

National

Cream of Wheat to review use of chef mascot on packaging

Updated: 1 hour ago
B&G Foods, Cream of Wheat’s parent company, said in a statement Wednesday night that it had initiated a review of its packaging, which features the image of a black chef.

State

Groups claim conditions at coal mines got worse following miner protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
A letter released Wednesday from community and environmental groups claim ongoing violations at mines formerly owned by Blackjewel aren’t being addressed and actually have gotten worse since a massive protest last summer in Harlan County.

Regional

The State Fair of West Virginia canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
The last time the State Fair was cancelled was in 1942-1945 for World War II.

National

Justices reject end to DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 2 hours ago
The justices rejected administration arguments that the 8-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA.