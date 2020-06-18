Advertisement

Ford to bring back its iconic Mustang Mach 1

Originally introduced in 1969, it&amp;rsquo;s one of the automaker&amp;rsquo;s most iconic performance cars. (Source: CNN, CNN Business)
Originally introduced in 1969, it&amp;rsquo;s one of the automaker&amp;rsquo;s most iconic performance cars. (Source: CNN, CNN Business) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ford is bringing back the Mustang Mach 1.

Originally introduced in 1969, it’s one of the automaker’s most iconic performance cars.

Mach 1 is the technical term for the speed of sound.

The new Mustang has a V8 engine that can produce an expected 480 horsepower.

With better oil cooling and large air intakes, the car is engineered for track driving.

Ford says the new limited-edition Mach 1 will be available at dealerships in spring 2021.

The company has not yet announced pricing or how many of the cars will be produced.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

‘Unexpected’ discovery at UofL could save lives in fight against COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
The discovery comes at a time when the latest numbers from the CDC paint a very grim picture for people with pre-existing conditions.

National

Record number of stores expected to permanently close this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
The report by Coresight Research states more than 4,000 stores have already said they will permanently close in 2020.

National

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minneapolis-based company had set a goal in 2017 to gradually increase hourly wages from $10 to $15 by the end of 2020.

Regional

West Virginia college removes Robert C. Byrd’s name from health center

Updated: 1 hour ago
The move was prompted by the ongoing national conversations about race relations in America.

Latest News

National

Bolton: Trump moves in office guided by reelection concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
The White House worked furiously to block the book, asking a federal court for an emergency temporary restraining order Wednesday against its release.

Forecast

Stagnant low continues to throw shade at the mountains

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The roller coaster ride of 2020 weather continues here in our region.

National

Prosecutor: Officer kicked Rayshard Brooks after shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK
Rolfe shot Brooks after the 27-year-old black man grabbed a Taser and ran, firing it from too far away to reach the white officer, the prosecutor said.

National

Race for virus vaccine could leave some countries behind

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and CHRISTINA LARSON
Earlier this month, the United Nations, International Red Cross and Red Crescent, and others said it was a “moral imperative” that everyone have access to a “people’s vaccine.”

National

Trump plan to stem vet suicides focuses on public awareness

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By HOPE YEN
As part of the $53 million, two-year effort, a public messaging campaign starting in the coming weeks is intended to raise awareness about suicide at a time of increased social distancing and isolation during a pandemic.

National

Black Lives Matter network establishes $12M grant fund

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
On Wednesday, the foundation, which has been influential in the emergence of the broader Black Lives Matter movement, said it was setting aside $6 million in donations to support black-led grassroots organizing groups.