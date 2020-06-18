First COVID-19 death confirmed in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley confirmed the first death in the county attributable to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The man had been hospitalized and died late Wednesday night.

Mosley also confirmed another case in Harlan County. The 48-year-old woman is symptomatic and hospitalized.

Harlan County now has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.