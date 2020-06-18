Advertisement

A look at policing proposals considered by Congress

The U.S. Senate and Capitol dome are seen on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
The U.S. Senate and Capitol dome are seen on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(GIM)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP/WYMT) - Democrats and Republicans in Congress have introduced legislation to reform policing in America as a national debate about law enforcement practices rages on.

While the proposals have similarities, they also diverge on some issues.

The sweeping legislative proposal from Democrats, the Justice in Policing Act, would limit legal protections for police, create a national database of excessive-force encounters and ban police chokeholds, among other changes.

The Republicans’ Justice Act calls for an enhanced use-of-force database, restrictions on chokeholds and new commissions to study law enforcement and race.

Mitch McConnell, United States Senate Majority Leader, says he will bring the Justice Act to the Senate floor next week.

“It’s a bill that’s not hostile to the police but certainly does study a number of these episodes and their impact on the African-American community. I think it’ll be a step in the direction of reconciliation in a better police training and tactics in future years.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One on One Interview with President Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gray Washington DC Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro interviews President Trump about a wide range of topics.

Eastern Kentucky News

Man charged with attempted murder following Perry County assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officers with the Hazard Police Department were called to East Main Street around 6:45 Tuesday morning.

Eastern Kentucky News

Pike County tattoo artist using new ink to cover ‘old ideology’ during BLM movement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Matt Bartley is covering racist tattoos, free of charge, to help "make a change."

State

Senate passes bill increasing funding for Kentucky national parks

Updated: 1 hours ago
The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill Wednesday to help recreation and conservation on public land in Kentucky.

Latest News

National

President Trump talks police reform, coronavirus and the election in one-on-one interview

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Donald Trump spoke one-on-one with Gray Television's Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro Wednesday at the White House. The president spoke about a range of topics, including police reform, coronavirus and the election.

State

Coroner: Carol Barr’s death result of natural causes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The wife of Congressman Andy Barr unexpectedly passed away Tuesday.

Eastern Kentucky News

‘We will go to them’: Frontier Medical Associates offering mobile clinic

Updated: 2 hours ago
They bought an ambulance and turned it into a COVID response vehicle.

State

Somerset businesses look forward to pools reopening in Ky. on June 29

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Later this month pools will reopen in Kentucky under new guidelines. For the city of Somerset, that means dozens of seasonal jobs will return with the reopening of the city’s waterpark.

National

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Danny Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

State

Gov. Andy Beshear seeks to revive health insurance exchange

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear notified federal officials of his plans to revive the state-based exchange at the start of 2022.