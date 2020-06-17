‘We will go to them’: Frontier Medical Associates offering mobile clinic

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Through the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors have adjusted to best suit the needs of their patients. Many offices are offering drive-thru clinics, so patients do not even have to leave their cars.

“This epidemic opened our eyes and made us probably more flexible,” said Dr. Antoin Hana one of the doctors at Frontier Medical Associates.

Now, Frontier Medical is not only offering a drive-thru clinic but a mobile unit as well.

“Instead of that patient or that individual leaving their homes basically we will get to them,” said Dr. Hana.

They bought an ambulance and turned it into a COVID response vehicle.

“It’s not designed to provide critical and acute care so this so nothing like an ambulance service,” said Dr. Hana.

They will test for COVID-19 and also do routine exams. Nurses will staff the unit, while doctors stay at the office.

“We have a real time ear scope or camera to see the throat where the doctor can see the ear, examine the throat and even listen to the lungs and heart in real time,” said Dr. Hana. “Basically we have the capacity of real time cameras and we can connect any patient with their doctors as well.”

They will travel to patients throughout Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin and Martin Counties. They are working on creating a route and schedule. Dr. Hana said they will customize the schedule based on the demand.

“All this comes behind to prevent our patients from coming across active COVID cases,” said Dr. Hana.

Frontier Medical Associates is also offering extended hours at all of their locations. The will be open until 8 p.m. Monday thru Friday. They are also open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

