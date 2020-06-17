Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 170 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths Wednesday

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Wednesday COVID-19 update.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

The governor announced 170 new cases and six new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 12,995 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 518.

3,444 people have recovered from the virus.

329,710 Kentuckians have received tests.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

