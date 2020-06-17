Advertisement

VDH: 53,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; first case reported in Dickenson County

(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 53,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 55,775.

VDH said there have been 1,478 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 105 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Wednesday, VDH reported 5,661 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 31 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

In the WYMT coverage area counties in Southwest Virginia, Dickenson County reported their first case on Tuesday.

Buchanan County – 18 cases

Dickenson County – 1 case

Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Wise County – 27 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

Latest News

National

Escaped wallaby named ‘Surprise’ on the loose in Colo. neighborhood

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The marsupial’s name – fittingly, it turns out – is “Surprise.” He went missing two weeks ago from the Zoology Foundation sanctuary in Larkspur, Colorado.

Regional

Police: Possible overdose leads to crash at Kentucky/Virginia state line

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Witnesses told police they saw the driver sit a gas station for some time before his car starting moving into the road, hitting a high wall.

Eastern Kentucky News

Police, family searching for missing Pike County man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
We’re told Wesley Hook, 30, of Pikeville was last seen at his house on Northgate Drive several days ago.

Eastern Kentucky News

Police searching for wanted felon in Floyd County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Christopher Hayden was already wanted on charges of burglarizing a local business and then failing to appear in court after being released on bond.

Latest News

Sports

Former M.C. Napier coach, Hazard Athletic Director Bill Dixon dies at age 79

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Former M.C. Napier coach, Hazard Athletic Director Bill Dixon dies at age 79

National

Aunt Jemima brand name, imagery ending after 131 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
Media outlets, including AdAge and AdWeek, reported that the name and imagery on the 131-year-old brand of pancake syrup and mix will change, though it’s not yet known to what.

Eastern Kentucky News

Man dies in Pulaski County fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
No word on what led to the fire.

National

U.S. Army seeks to hire 10,000 new soldiers during national hiring event

Updated: 6 hours ago
The military branch has started Army National Hiring Days, its first nationwide virtual hiring campaign.

National

McConnell ‘OK’ with removing Confederate names from bases

Updated: 8 hours ago
A GOP-controlled Senate panel voted last week to require bases such as Fort Bragg and Fort Hood to be renamed within three years.

National

‘BLM but so does yours’: Women pay for deputy’s meal

Updated: 8 hours ago
Deputy Jody McDowell said he was eating at a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Nashville when his server told him his meal had been paid for.