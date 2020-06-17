VDH: 53,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; first case reported in Dickenson County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 53,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 55,775.

VDH said there have been 1,478 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 105 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Wednesday, VDH reported 5,661 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 31 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

In the WYMT coverage area counties in Southwest Virginia, Dickenson County reported their first case on Tuesday.

Buchanan County – 18 cases

Dickenson County – 1 case

Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Wise County – 27 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.