VDH: 53,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; first case reported in Dickenson County
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 53,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.
The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 55,775.
VDH said there have been 1,478 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 105 probable COVID-19 deaths.
On Wednesday, VDH reported 5,661 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 31 probable virus-related hospitalizations.
In the WYMT coverage area counties in Southwest Virginia, Dickenson County reported their first case on Tuesday.
Buchanan County – 18 cases
Dickenson County – 1 case
Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Wise County – 27 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.
The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.