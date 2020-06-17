Senate passes bill increasing funding for Kentucky national parks

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill Wednesday to help recreation and conservation on public land in Kentucky.

The Great American Outdoors Act increases funding for Kentucky’s national parks, wildlife refuges, forests and other public lands. The bill mainly invests in preservation and maintenance but also secures permanent funding for the missions of the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a co-sponsor of the bill, said the bill “will allow for critical maintenance and upkeep so these Kentucky lands continue to stand the test of time.” McConnell also told WYMT this act is ”important to places like the Cumberland Gap and Daniel Boone National Forest. We have not provided adequate maintenance funding for roads access that kind of thing for our national parks for years. This addresses that long-overdue need.”

“Senator McConnell has once again come through for Kentucky. His leadership of the Great American Outdoors Act will help make critical infrastructure upgrades throughout the Daniel Boone National Forest and specifically here at the London district office,” said Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield. “Senator McConnell understands the importance of this national treasure to our region and our state. He listens to what we need and makes it a priority.”

“Visitors come from all around to visit McCreary County, supporting our local workers and community. We’re thankful Senator McConnell has once again put Kentucky families first,” said Jimmie Greene II, McCreary County Judge Executive. “His leadership position in the Senate continues to be a great asset for Kentucky jobs, tourism and outdoor recreation.”

“Since the early American explorers first laid their eyes on the West, the Cumberland Gap has been a land of opportunity and adventure. Senator McConnell, through the Great American Outdoors Act, has secured that heritage for future generations to appreciate,” said Bell County Judge Executive Albey Brock. “Tourism helps drive Bell County’s economy. By putting a strong emphasis on maintenance and upkeep, Senator McConnell is helping support local workers and communities. We are thankful Senator McConnell has once again used his leadership position to benefit Kentucky families.”

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.