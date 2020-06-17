Reports: Body of Madison Central senior retrieved from Lake Herrington
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT news parter Richmond Register reports that the body of Madison Central senior Emanuel Prewitt has been recovered from Lake Herrington.
Sad news from Boyle County ..— Register Sports (@RichmondRsports) June 17, 2020
Several souces confirm Emanuel “Manny” Prewitt’s body has been retrieved from Lake Herrington. He went missing while swimming with friends last Wednesday @MCHSNews pic.twitter.com/2rCZGnODww
Prewitt went missing last Wednesday after going swimming at the lake with friends.
