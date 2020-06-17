Rare Air: Coal Miner Recovers From Double Lung Transplant

LOUISA, Ky. (AP) - It’s a job that nearly killed him.

It’s a job that he witnessed kill others.

It’s a job he loved.

But coal mining was more than a job for Martin County native Randy Brown. It was — and is — an identity.

“I love being a coal miner,” Brown beamed during a Zoom interview. The 64-year-old Louisa resident is a third-generation coal miner who just underwent a successful double lung transplant on May 3 in Nashville.

Brown knew black lung was a real possibility after 39-plus years in the diamonds and dust of Eastern Kentucky and Southwestern West Virginia. His dad was diagnosed with “simple” black lung disease. It didn’t sway him from his career path.

“It was hard work,” Brown said. “The faint of heart couldn’t do it. … It was an adrenaline rush for me.”

He once saw a co-worker crushed to death by a piece of equipment. A rock struck Brown at one point, knocking him out.

Matt Brown grew up viewing his father as “invincible.”

“Just physically very strong and able to work 12, 16 hours a day and still go to my basketball games and practices,” said Matt, a pastor and Senior Vice President of Administration at Addiction Recovery Care. “He’d exercise, do 5Ks and 10Ks.”

In January 2013, the admittedly stubborn Randy Brown finally divulged his breathing troubles to others. In March of that year, he visited a black lung doctor who said he didn’t detect black lung in Brown.

According to Debbie Brown, Randy’s wife of 44 years, a Norton, West Virginia, lawyer urged them to get a black lung test. That test revealed complicated black lung.

Doctors ultimately diagnosed Randy Brown with PMF (progressive massive fibrosis), the worst form of black lung disease, in both lungs.

When he went to Vanderbilt University for an evaluation, a physician told him “when you’re ready, you’ll know; trust me,” Brown recalled.Brown remembered when he reached that point of “fix me or kill me.” He said he suffered from what he labeled a “death rattle” when he laid down.

Brown landed on Vandy’s transplant list in February, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the process.

On May 3, Randy Brown couldn’t see his family because of the pandemic, but he felt their presence.

“My, my wife, my brother, his wife, two aunts, one uncle and my mom,” Matt Brown rattled off relatives in Nashville that Sunday.

Randy Brown tried his darnedest to deter anyone from coming.

