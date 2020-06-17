Ramps will be closed at busy Hazard intersection Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Weather permitting, the ramps at the KY-15 interchange with KY-80 and the Hal Rogers Parkway north of Hazard will be closed on Friday for a paving project.

The paving is part of the project to widen KY-15 to four lanes from north of Morton Boulevard to Lower Second Creek Road in Perry County. This portion of the project is nearly complete, with work continuing on the project to widen the road and redesign intersections between the Hazard bypass and Morton Boulevard.

While the ramps are closed, drivers can use Morton Boulevard as a detour route. Drivers can also use KY-80 (Combs Road) to access the Hal Rogers Parkway at Exit 56.

