Police searching for wanted felon in Floyd County

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg Police are asking for your help to find a wanted felon who took off following a police chase earlier this week.

Police say they tried to pull a minivan over Monday night on Highway 1428 in Prestonsburg after officers spotted it was missing visible registration and had a loud exhaust.

Once the officer turned on his blue lights, the driver took off, leading police on a slow speed chase that went through several communities in Floyd County.

The chase ended when the driver, later identified as Christopher Hayden of Martin, turned up a driveway on Arkansas Creek Road and took off on foot into the hills.

Hayden was already wanted on charges of burglarizing a local business and then failing to appear in court after being released on bond.

Police say Hayden contacted them by phone on Tuesday to ask where the van was towed to but did not come to claim it.

If you know where Hayden is, you are urged to call the Prestonsburg Police Department at 606-886-1010. Officials say you can remain anonymous.

