Police: Possible overdose leads to crash at Kentucky/Virginia state line

KY/VA State Line (WYMT) - A quick thinking Wise County sheriff’s deputy is credited with potentially saving a man’s life after a possible overdose led to a crash on a busy highway.

The deputy was dispatched to a crash last Thursday morning around 3:30 on U.S. 23 north near the Kentucky/Virginia state line.

When he got to the scene, officers from Pound and Jenkins police departments along with some other people were trying to help the driver, a man who was not identified from Johnson City, Tennessee.

Witnesses told police they saw the driver sit a gas station for some time before his car starting moving into the road, hitting a high wall.

After finding a baggie with a grayish brown rock like substance in his hand, the deputy determined the driver was likely experiencing a drug overdose and administered Narcan. Two more doses were given as other first responders got to the scene.

The driver was taken to Norton Community Hospital where he was treated and released.

He is cited with driving under the influence and police say additional charges could be pending.

