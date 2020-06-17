Advertisement

Police, family searching for missing Pike County man

We’re told Wesley Hook, 30, of Pikeville was last seen at his house on Northgate Drive several days ago.(Family)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police and family members are asking for your help to find a missing man.

Pikeville Police tell WYMT they have had several reports of possible sightings, but nothing confirmed. They say Hook has not made contact with his cell phone either.

He is 5′10″ with blue eyes and long brown hair.

If you see him, please contact Pikeville Police or the Kentucky State Police post in Pikeville.

