Pike County tattoo artist using new ink to cover ‘old ideology’ during BLM movement

Matt Bentley covers a Confederate flag -themed tattoo for a Pike County man as part of his free cover-up project.
Matt Bentley covers a Confederate flag -themed tattoo for a Pike County man as part of his free cover-up project.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COAL RUN, Ky. (WYMT) - While many people are using their voices to support the Black Lives Matter movement, others are contributing their talents.

Pike County tattoo artist Matt Bartley is using his ink to blot out racism- or at least some of its physical manifestations. Bartley is offering free tattoo cover-ups for people who have old racist symbols on their bodies but no longer ascribe to the beliefs they represent or now understand their impact in a way they never did before.

“Something that you did a long time ago. You know, maybe you felt a certain way. Maybe there was a set of circumstances that led you to believe a certain way and you’re no longer in line with that, but you’re still carrying the weight of that on your body for the whole world to see,” said Bartley. “I imagine that it’d be a huge weight lifted off for that to just be gone. You can go about your life, not having any of the ties to your old ideology.”

He said that permanent reminder of a person who is no longer recognized is easily fixed with a little extra love.

“With everything going on in the world- you know, a lot of civil unrest and everything- I just feel like the more people that can put forth a positive energy into social change, the more people that are committed to making the world a better place, the better off we’re all gonna be,” Bentley said. “I just wanna make a change.”

Since last week Bentley has covered four tattoos: a swastika, a “white power” piece, “SS Bolts” that represent white supremacy and a Confederate flag guitar.

The guitar, a tattoo Kyle Kessler got when he was 18 in memory of a musician, was the most recent design to get a facelift. Kessler said he now recognizes the connotation of the image and does not want it to be a part of his story.

“I really wanted it covered up because I didn’t want to be perceived and looked at as racist. I’ve got a son now and I don’t want him to grow up thinking I’m racist because of a decision I made at 18,” said Kessler.

He said the Black Lives Matter movement served as a sign for him that the tattoo needed to go.

“Their movement and what they stand for, you know, a lot of people look at them as them saying their lives are more important than anybody else’s. Well, it ain’t that. They’re saying ‘our lives matter too,‘” said Kessler.

To recognize that, Bentley changed the guitar design into another design used by the same musician. He said using something beautiful to transform hate is the way to move forward- something he hopes to teach his son.

”I just want the world to be so much better for him. And I think it has the potential to be. I think this generation coming up could be the generation,” said Bentley.

Bentley said he hopes more people will take advantage of the free cover-ups, adding that any tips he receives will be donated to a Black Lives Matter organization. For more information, check out his Facebook page.

