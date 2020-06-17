New COVID-19 cases reported across Eastern Kentucky Wednesday

(WYMT) - Counties across our region have reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Johnson County Health Department reported one positive COVID-19 case at Venture Home in Paintsville. They say the patient is asymptomatic and is doing well. The facility has been placed on lockdown. No visitors are allowed at this time and residents cannot leave the building. They have tested all other Venture Home residents and staff as well. They should receive those test results back either later Wednesday evening or sometime Thursday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported three new cases and two new recovered cases. 55 people have contracted the virus in Laurel County and 31 are still active. 22 have recovered and three active cases are hospitalized.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department also reported many news cases Wednesday. They confirmed three new cases in Clay County. Among cases reported this week, two are employees at IGA in Manchester. Management at IGA is working with the health department to accommodate any employees that need to quarantine because of exposure to the two cases. They are also ensuring that workers take precautions to protect customers and that the store is cleaned thoroughly.

The health department says one case that was reported on Monday is an employee of the Clay County Detention Center. The detention center and the Clay County Health Department are contacting individuals who may have been exposed and advising them to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms.

There are three new COVID-19 cases in Jackson County with one probable case to report. Among recent cases, six in Jackson are associated with Annville Holiness Church and 16 cases are associated with Big Hill Holiness Church.

