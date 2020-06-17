Advertisement

McConnell ‘OK’ with removing Confederate names from bases

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will delay the vote on the Republican leadership's health care bill until after the July 4 recess, two sources told CNN.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will delay the vote on the Republican leadership's health care bill until after the July 4 recess, two sources told CNN.(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he’s “OK” with renaming military bases such as Fort Bragg that are named after Confederate Army officers, declining to side with President Donald Trump and other Republicans opposed to the move.

The Kentucky senator said he’ll live with whatever lawmakers decide as they debate an annual defense policy bill for the military in the coming weeks.

President Trump has blasted the calls to rename the military bases. “Hopefully our great Republican Senators won’t fall for this!” he said in a tweet last week.

A GOP-controlled Senate panel voted last week to require bases such as Fort Bragg and Fort Hood to be renamed within three years. McConnell, himself the descendant of a Confederate veteran, didn’t endorse the idea but said he wouldn’t oppose it. Similarly, top House Republican Kevin McCarthy of California said last week — after repeated prodding — that he doesn’t oppose the idea.

“I can only speak for myself on this issue. If it’s appropriate to take another look at these names I’m OK with that,” McConnell said. “Whatever is ultimately decided I don’t have a problem with.”

The debate over the Confederate flag and other symbols of slavery and black oppression has burst open in the wake of widespread protests over police abuse of African Americans and specifically the choking death of George Floyd. Public opinion has shifted dramatically since Floyd’s killing.

The Democratic-controlled House is sure to include legislation to rename bases and it’s plain that Republicans in the Senate who are opposed to the idea, such as Josh Hawley of Missouri, don’t have the votes to remove it during floor debate.

The Senate’s requirement for the bases to be renamed within three years was approved by a voice vote as a piece of the annual Pentagon policy bill. A commission would be set up to oversee the process.

But McConnell came out forcefully against a proposal by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to remove statues of Confederates such as Jefferson Davis from display in the Capitol, calling it “nonsense” and saying it would “airbrush the Capitol.”

McConnell is sticking with the Washington tradition — and current law — of having states choose their own statues for display in the Capitol complex, saying it’s preferable for states like Mississippi, home to Confederate President Davis, to remove them on their own.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘BLM but so does yours’: Women pay for deputy’s meal

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Deputy Jody McDowell said he was eating at a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Nashville when his server told him his meal had been paid for.

State

Kentucky Horse Commission approves whipping limits

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The rules likely won’t go into effect until late 2020 or the spring of 2021, which means the Derby in September and Breeder’s Cup in November of this year would likely take place under the current rules with no whipping limit.

Eastern Kentucky News

Rare Air: Coal Miner Recovers From Double Lung Transplant

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Randy Brown knew black lung was a real possibility after 39-plus years in the diamonds and dust of Eastern Kentucky and Southwestern West Virginia.

Regional

Group raises thousands to build county’s first skate park

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Shirts being sold for $10 to help raise funds for a skateboarding park in Logan County, West Virginia

Latest News

Forecast

Cloud cover, continuing rain chances keep cooler air in place

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The low pressure system that has been a constant thorn in the WYMT Weather Team’s side for the last several days continues to spin off the coast of the Carolina’s.

State

Reports: Body of Madison Central senior retrieved from Lake Herrington

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
WKYT news parter Richmond Register reports that the body of Madison Central senior Emanuel Prewitt has been recovered from Lake Herrington.

State

Carol Barr, wife of Representative Andy Barr, dies

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Carol Barr, wife of U.S. Representative Andy Barr, died suddenly Monday night according to a statement from Barr's spokesperson.

Eastern Kentucky News

USA Drone Port & HCTC partner with world class Florida school

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Not only will this allow educators from around the world to interact with Appalachia but provide a unique workforce in the mountains.

Eastern Kentucky News

Appalshop continues Summer Documentary Institute despite the pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Despite the global pandemic, the Appalachian Media Institute at Appalshop is hosting its summer filmmaker workshop.

Regional

Mountain Parkway to see expansion in Wolfe County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Mountain Parkway will see an expansion in Wolfe County to widen the four lanes for easier travel to Eastern Kentucky.