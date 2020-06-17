Man dies in Pulaski County fire

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was killed Monday in a fire an at apartment complex in Pulaski County.

It happened in the early morning hours at the Western Hills Apartments off Hail Knob Road in west Somerset.

Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk tells WYMT the victim is Phillip Rose, 53.

Strunk believes Rose died from smoke inhalation, but is waiting on the autopsy from the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort to list an official cause of death.

No word on what led to the fire.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.