Man charged with attempted murder following Perry County assault

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is behind bars and other is in critical condition following an assault Tuesday afternoon in Hazard.

Officers with the Hazard Police Department were called to East Main Street around 6:45 Tuesday morning. When they got there, they found a man who had been assaulted and had a serious head injury.

EMT’s responded and took the man, who was not identified, to the hospital where he was then flown to UK Medical Center in Lexington.

We’re told the man is unresponsive and is in the ICU.

The investigation into the incident led police to Jessie Couch, 27. He is charged with attempted murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held in the Kentucky River Regional Jail. Police say additional charges are possible in the case.

