Laurel County COVID-19 cases almost double in one week

This comes amid reopening and more widespread testing in the county.
Laurel County's Health Department works daily to combat COVID-19.
By Connor James
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On June 10, Laurel County had 28 COVID-19 cases in the county. 20 of those cases had recovered, six of them were still active and two people had died from COVID-related complications. All six active cases were people who were at home isolating.

In new numbers from Laurel County’s Health Department on June 17, one week later, there are 55 cases of the novel coronavirus. 30 of those cases are active, and two additional people have recovered. Three of the active cases right now are hospitalized.

In that one week, there have been 27 new cases, almost doubling the number of total cases since the pandemic started. The Executive Director for the Laurel County Department, Mark Hensley, says a handful of factors go into that.

“We have seen a spike, probably since Memorial Day,” he said. “A large part of that, we feel like, is a combination of there’s a lot more testing sites, the capacity for testing has increased in Laurel County.”

There has been an increase in testing in the county. There are a multitude of testing sites in the county and on average there are between 400 and 450 tests done a week.

Another reason they are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases is due to something Hensley calls “COVID fatigue.”

“Our society at this point they’re just fatigued with the whole concept of COVID, they wanna be out with their families, they wanna be out at the ballpark, they wanna be at the lake, they wanna go on vacation,” he said.

If people do not do proper health safety habits, it increases the risk for more cases.

“You know, wear your mask when you’re out in the public and maintain that social distancing. Wash your hands frequently and if your sick, stay home.”

The Laurel County Health Department also houses six people who are part of the regional COVID response team. They cover all eight counties in the Cumberland Valley region.

“They make that initial contact with that index case, then they interview that person, kind rewind their life for the last 14 days,” he said.

For a handful of the new cases, contact tracing is being done. Laurel County has a population of about 60,000 people, and 55 cases are a small percentage in relation to the total population, but Hensley says following all proper precautions keeps that number small.

