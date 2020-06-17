Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EDT

CONGRESSMAN'S WIFE DEAD-KENTUCKY

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — News outlets report the wife of a U.S. Congressman from Kentucky died unexpectedly in the family’s home Tuesday night at the age of 39. U.S. Rep. Andy Barr's office said in a statement his wife, Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, passed away in Lexington. The congressman may release a more detailed statement at a later date. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement he and his wife are “stunned and heartbroken” by the news. Condolences for her passing flowed in through the night from other Kentucky politicians, including Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY

University of Kentucky announces plans for fall restart

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky says it will open its fall semester in mid-August with in-person classes continuing until Thanksgiving break. School officials said Tuesday that plans to reopen the Lexington campus include testing students for COVID-19, daily symptom assessments for students and employees and mask wearing in most places. Testing will be encouraged for faculty and staff with underlying health conditions and for those over age 65. Officials say on-campus instruction will begin Aug. 17. Classes will end at Thanksgiving break and finals will be online. Classrooms will have limited capacity based on social distancing guidelines.

MOUNTAIN PARKWAY EXPANSION

Kentucky Mountain Parkway expansion draws $55M federal grant

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has been awarded a $55.15 million federal grant to widen 11 miles of the Mountain Parkway. Gov. Andy Beshear's office said in a news release the U.S. Department of Transportation grant will be used to create a four-lane corridor for drivers between Interstate 64 and Salyersville. Beshear and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said the expansion is expected to help move freight and goods through the area and reduce travel time. Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says the expansion will help close the gap in a high-speed corridor across the state.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY OPENER

Kentucky football opener changed to avoid Derby conflict

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has moved its season opener against Eastern Michigan ahead two days to Sept. 3, avoiding a conflict with the rescheduled 146th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The Derby was postponed from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of COVID-19 concerns. It was the first time since 1945 the Derby didn’t run on the first Saturday in May. Kentucky will play its eighth Thursday night game in modern times, and first since hosting Auburn on Oct. 15, 2015. The Wildcats are 2-0 against the Mid-American Conference Eagles.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-KENTUCKY-SENATE

Grimes endorses Booker in Democratic Senate race in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker has won a key endorsement from former statewide officeholder Alison Lundergan Grimes in Kentucky. It’s a new sign of momentum for Booker’s upstart bid for his party’s nomination to challenge Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. Grimes lost a bitter, big-spending Senate race against McConnell in 2014. She tweeted her endorsement of Booker, saying: “Together, let’s elect a new generation of leadership” in Kentucky. Grimes is a former two-term Kentucky secretary of state who left office early this year. The frontrunner in the Democratic race is Amy McGrath.

LOUISVILLE

Louisville protesters block traffic, hurl brick at media car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville's interim police chief said some demonstrators in the city blocked traffic and threw a brick into a news station's car Monday night while police deployed pepper balls at them. The statements came nearly three hours after the city's police department warned residents to avoid the downtown area, and after a video posted on social media shows a brick being thrown into the window of a WLKY-TV camera crew's car. News outlets report some demonstrators created barricades on streets using road signs and rocks. Police say nine people were arrested. WLKY-TV reports demonstrators were calling for three officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor to be charged.