KY Lottery
KY Lottery
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
9C-2D-5D-8D-10S
(9C, 2D, 5D, 8D, 10S)
11-13-32-35, Cash Ball: 7
(eleven, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-five; Cash Ball: seven)
21-23-33-35-42, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)
9-4-9
(nine, four, nine)
0-4-0
(zero, four, zero)
5-2-3-8
(five, two, three, eight)
1-1-0-7
(one, one, zero, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million