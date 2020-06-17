Kentucky News Digest

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. Beth Campbell is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. If circumstances change before 6 p.m., a new digest will be sent reflecting those developments. All times are Eastern.

For up-to-the minute information on AP's coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Top Stories:

KENTUCKY-HEALTH-CARE

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Reversing another of his Republican predecessor’s decisions on health care, Kentucky’s Democratic governor announced plans to bring back the state’s health insurance exchange begun by his father as an outgrowth of the Affordable Care Act.

ELECTION-REPUBLICAN FEUD-KENTUCKY

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentuckians are accustomed to bare-knuckled politics, but the Bluegrass State brawl between a Republican congressman and his primary challenger has turned especially ugly.

KENTUCKY ELECTION

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Results from Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election, with widespread mail-in absentee voting amid a global pandemic, are expected to drag out for days after voting ends next Tuesday, keeping some candidates and their supporters in suspense.

VOICES OF PROTEST

UNDATED — Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in big cities and tiny towns in every U.S. state to protest the killing of George Floyd, who died after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as he pleaded for air.

AMERICA PROTESTS-CONGRESS

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans unveiled proposed changes to police procedures and accountability Wednesday, countering Democrats’ far-reaching overhaul with a more modest package but one that underscores how swiftly the national debate on race has been transformed five months before elections.

CONGRESSMAN'S-WIFE-DEAD-KENTUCKY

LEXINGTON, Ky. — U.S. Rep. Andy Barr expressed “profound grief” Wednesday over the unexpected death of his 39-year-old wife at their home in Kentucky the night before.

In Brief:

—MOUNTAIN PARKWAY EXPANSION, from Frankfort: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has been awarded a $55.15 million federal grant to widen 11 miles of the Mountain Parkway, officials said.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aplouisville(at)ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, (212) 621-1900 for news and (212) 621-1918 for sports. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or (877) 836-9477.